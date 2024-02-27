New true crime documentary 'In Plain Sight' documents unsolved murder in Montgomery County parking garage

Over a year ago, a man was murdered in a Montgomery County parking garage after a family outing to a restaurant in Downtown Silver Spring.

In a new true crime special from FOX 5 DC, Jacqueline Matter attempts to piece together the puzzle of what happened to the husband and father on the night his life was taken.

Just days before Christmas last year, 62-year-old Charles Joseph Reynolds was found in a stairwell of the Wayne Avenue garage.

The Montgomery County Police Department still has no leads in the deadly shooting, so FOX 5 came back to the crime scene with a retired homicide detective to analyze the mysterious murder.

"At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the parking garage located at Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street and found, in the stairwell, an adult male, dead, with trauma to his body," said Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes on the night of the crime.

Reynolds, who went by Joe, was the man found shot dead in that stairwell.

He had just finished shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts and having dinner with his family when he decided to drop off the leftovers in his car with plans to rejoin them for ice cream.

Unraveling the chilling crime of a Maryland parking garage murder, FOX5 DC is exposing the shadows where danger lurks "In Plain Sight."

