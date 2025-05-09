Maryland man wanted for attempted murder in 2023 shooting caught in fare evasion stop

The Brief A man stopped at a D.C. Metro station is allegedly connected to a 2023 shooting that left a man injured. 20-year-old Zion Peters was stopped for fare evasion at the Gallery Place Metro station. Police later found that he had arrest warrants out of Hyattsville for attempted murder and robbery.



A stop for fare evasion at a Metro station ended with the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

Metro Transit Police have been cracking down on fare evaders at stations across D.C., Maryland, Virginia.

When they stopped a man at the Gallery Place Metro station Wednesday night, they didn’t know they had also caught a suspect accused of attempted murder.

Suspect Stopped

What we know:

On May 7, Metro Transit Police stopped 20-year-old Zion Peters for fare evasion. They put him in handcuffs after he allegedly assaulted an officer. Police said they also found a gun on him.

After further investigation, MTPD officers discovered that Peters had warrants out for his arrest in Hyattsville. The charges were for attempted murder and robbery.

2023 Shooting

The backstory:

FOX 5 reported on the attempted murder that Peters was allegedly involved in. It was a shooting near the Regal Hyattsville Royale movie theater in Maryland, back in September 2023.

Investigators say Peters got into a fight with a man, shot him in the stomach and took off running. The man survived the shooting and Peters was never caught.

Fighting Violent Crime

What they're saying:

People in the Hyattsville area say they’re just happy he’s behind bars.

"I heard the story that he got caught jumping the fare or whatever the case may be. I'm just glad he's off the streets. I'm glad because I have a son right here and my son and he means the world to me," one Hyattsville resident told FOX 5.

"More crime needs to be taken off the streets," said another.

Charges Pending

What's next:

Peters’ next court appearance is set for June 24.