Metro Transit Police say man stopped for fare evasion assaulted officer; gun later found

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2025 5:54pm EDT
The Brief

    • A man was arrested at the Gallery Place Metro station Wednesday night. 
    • Police say they stopped him for fare evasion and later discovered he had open warrants in Maryland
    • The suspect allegedly assaulted an MTPD officer, and a gun was later found on his person. 

WASHINGTON - Metro Transit Police say a man stopped for fare evasion at the Gallery Place station was arrested after he assaulted a police officer. During a search of the suspect, MTPD said they also recovered a gun. 

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Zion Peters. 

According to MTPD, Peters was stopped after evading fare on his way in to the station Wednesday night. 

During the stop, police discovered Peters had a warrant in Hyattsville, Maryland, in connection to a robbery and attempted murder. 

MTPD says he also assaulted an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. A handgun was found on his person during a search following his arrest.

What we don't know:

Details on Peters' charges, court dates and possible extradition to Maryland are not known.

The Source: Metro Transit Police

