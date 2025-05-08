Metro Transit Police say man stopped for fare evasion assaulted officer; gun later found

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A man was arrested at the Gallery Place Metro station Wednesday night. Police say they stopped him for fare evasion and later discovered he had open warrants in Maryland The suspect allegedly assaulted an MTPD officer, and a gun was later found on his person.



Metro Transit Police say a man stopped for fare evasion at the Gallery Place station was arrested after he assaulted a police officer. During a search of the suspect, MTPD said they also recovered a gun.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Zion Peters.

According to MTPD, Peters was stopped after evading fare on his way in to the station Wednesday night.

During the stop, police discovered Peters had a warrant in Hyattsville, Maryland, in connection to a robbery and attempted murder.

MTPD says he also assaulted an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. A handgun was found on his person during a search following his arrest.

What we don't know:

Details on Peters' charges, court dates and possible extradition to Maryland are not known.