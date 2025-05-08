Metro Transit Police say man stopped for fare evasion assaulted officer; gun later found
WASHINGTON - Metro Transit Police say a man stopped for fare evasion at the Gallery Place station was arrested after he assaulted a police officer. During a search of the suspect, MTPD said they also recovered a gun.
What we know:
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Zion Peters.
According to MTPD, Peters was stopped after evading fare on his way in to the station Wednesday night.
During the stop, police discovered Peters had a warrant in Hyattsville, Maryland, in connection to a robbery and attempted murder.
MTPD says he also assaulted an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. A handgun was found on his person during a search following his arrest.
What we don't know:
Details on Peters' charges, court dates and possible extradition to Maryland are not known.
The Source: Metro Transit Police