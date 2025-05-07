Maryland man pleads guilty to 2001 cold case murder of Chevy Chase mom

The Brief Eugene Teodor Gligor, 44, pleads guilty to the 2001 murder of Leslie Preer in Chevy Chase, Md. Police linked Gligor to the crime last year using advanced forensic DNA technology. Gligor was once the boyfriend of Preer's teenage daughter, who never suspected him.



A man no one suspected as a suspect in a decades-old murder case has accepted a plea deal. Eugene Teodor Gligor, 44, has pleaded guilty in the killing of Leslie Preer, who was found murdered in her Chevy Chase home in May 2001.

DNA breakthrough in case

What we know:

Police made a breakthrough last year after advanced forensic DNA technology linked Gligor to the crime.

Gligor was once the boyfriend of Preer’s teenage daughter, Lauren Preer, who told FOX 5 she dated him when they were both 15. Their families knew each other and lived in the same neighborhood.

Montgomery County Police conducted a welfare check in 2001 after Leslie Preer failed to show up for work. Court documents revealed she had suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Suspect pleads guilty

Lauren Preer, who was 24 at the time, said she never suspected Gligor, recalling a meeting years later at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, where they spoke as if nothing had happened.

Investigators used blood evidence from the crime scene to develop a DNA profile three years ago, leading to the arrest.

Lauren described the revelation as "unreal."