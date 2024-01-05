Maryland man arrested in 2023 DC Thanksgiving weekend homicide

Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death of a D.C. man who was killed last year over the Thanksgiving weekend in the District.

Police say members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 40-year-old Andre Hicks, of Capitol Heights, on Thursday.

Investigators say Hicks shot and killed 34-year-old Daniel Lamont Adams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in the 1700 block of Benning Road.

Hicks has been charged with first degree murder while armed. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

