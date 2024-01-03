DC police conduct death investigation near Nationals Park

Authorities are conducting a death investigation in southwest Washington blocks away from Nationals Park.

D.C. police responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday for what was originally reported by officials to be a homicide investigation.

The scene is only two blocks from where two people were killed, and two others were injured in a mass shooting in December 2023.

The District ended last year with 274 homicides, a 35 percent increase over the year before, and the highest number of murders the city has seen since 1997.

Detectives have arrested and charged 18-year-old Jelani Cousin with second-degree murder in connection with a New Year’s Day killing that marked the District’s first homicide of the new year.