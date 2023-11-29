DC reaches 250 homicides as violent crime continues to rise

The nation's capital recorded its 250th homicide of the year over the weekend as city leaders struggle to handle steadily rising violent crime rates.

Detectives say Saturday's killing was reported around 9 p.m. in northeast Washington. A man, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Lamont Adams, was found in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It was later determined that Adams was shot in the 1700 block of Benning Road. No suspects have been identified. A $25,000 reward is being offered n the case.

Violence, fueled by killings and carjackings, continues to rise sharply in the District.

Homicides are up 34% this year over last year. Over 900 carjacking offenses have been reported so far this year. Violent crimes are up 40%.

READ MORE: DC leaders hold town hall meeting to discuss ongoing crime wave

According to statistics provided by the MPD, the number of homicides in the District so far this year is the highest in two decades.

The city marked 248 total homicides in 2003. The total number of homicides dropped to 88 in 2012.

D.C. recorded 203 homicides all of last year.

The percentage of homicides that are solved by the Metropolitan Police Department has declined sharply this year, according to a report by the Associated Press, leaving the city on track to record its lowest "closure rate" in more than 15 years.

As of Nov. 13, only 75 of the then 244 homicides committed this year had been solved by police.

READ MORE: $1M safety grant to aid businesses in Adams Morgan, Shaw and Downtown DC