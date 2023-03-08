Maryland makes push to bring new FBI headquarters to Prince George's County

Leaders in Maryland are making their case for moving the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters from downtown Washington, D.C. to Prince George's County.

The state's team is trying to persuade the federal government to choose a site in either Landover or Greenbelt.

In recent weeks and months, Maryland officials have argued that equity concerns should push the General Services Administration to pick one of the two sites in Prince George's County, which has a majority Black population.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in 2021 that made advancing racial equity through federal agencies a priority, a move that considers the effects of federal investment in certain underserved communities.

The GSA says it will select the new FBI headquarters location using five criteria: weighted most at 35% is serving the FBI mission, including proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico and the Justice Department. Transportation access is weighted as 25%. Development flexibility is weighted as 15%. Promoting racial equity and sustainable siting is weighted as 15%, and cost to acquire and prepare the site is weighted as 10%.

The Greenbelt site features a 61-acre site with access to the Greenbelt Metro, walking and biking trails and nearby homes.

The proposed Landover site features 80 acres of land at the site of the former Landover Mall. The location is close to FedExField and is also along the Metro Blue Line Corridor.

Last month, Virginia leaders made their push to relocate the FBI headquarters to a site in Springfield. The group highlighted infrastructure, Metro and railway access, and an existing facility could also be converted to fit the needs of both the FBI and GSA. The Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency, Quantico FBI training academy, and Transportation Security Administration headquarters are also nearby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report