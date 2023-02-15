Virginia lawmakers make push for new FBI headquarters in Springfield

Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters to their state.

Governor Glenn Youngkin, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and other Virginia leaders are holding a press conference Wednesday as the FBI and General Services Administration work to finalize a location for their new main offices.

In a letter to the GSA and FBI submitted earlier this month, Youngkin, and other Virginia lawmakers, made a detailed case in hopes of swaying the federal government to choose the site in Springfield, Virginia.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay ahead of the meeting who said the Springfield site offers infrastructure, Metro and railway access that other options do not. The existing facility could also be converted to fit the needs of both the FBI and GSA, McKay said. The Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency, Quantico FBI training academy, and Transportation Security Administration headquarters are also nearby.

"The fact that you can get on a train right here and go right to the Quantico site, in a matter of a couple of minutes, is an asset that nobody else in the region has," McKay said. "All the assets are here, and so we don't have to wait to build something to attract them here. They can come here tomorrow and be successful, and we have all the things in place to make that happen."

The current headquarters in Washington has long concerned Congress, as the building has deteriorated. A survey recently named the building one of the ugliest in the U.S. Maryland leaders are hoping to relocate the headquarters to sites in either Greenbelt or Landover.