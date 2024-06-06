Maryland Lottery announces first Mega Millions millionaire of 2024

article

Maryland has its first Mega Millions millionaire of 2024.

A lucky player who bought a second-tier winning ticket in Silver Spring for the Tuesday, June 4 drawing has won $1 million.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Aspen Hill Citgo, located at 13615 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.

This win also brings good fortune to the Montgomery County retailer, which earns a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

The winner shares the spotlight with players who purchased $10,000 winning third-tier tickets in Bethesda and Ocean City.

The $10,000 winning tickets were sold at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service at 5234 River Road in Bethesda and the 7-Eleven at 106 North Division Street in Ocean City.