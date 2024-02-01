Maryland lawmakers, service workers gather ahead of One Fair Wage Act hearing

Maryland lawmakers, restaurant owners, and service workers gathered in Annapolis on Thursday ahead of a State Senate hearing on the One Fair Wage Act of 2024.

The act would require employers to pay a full minimum wage for tipped service workers - with tips on top.

READ MORE: Maryland lawmakers introducing legislation that would raise minimum wage for tipped workers

Supporters say the raised minimum wage for tipped workers would level the playing field in an industry that is seeing a shortage of workers. Opponents say the legislation would reduce the wages of tipped service workers.

On January 1, 2024, Maryland employers began paying their hourly employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The requirement stemmed from the enactment of Maryland Senate Bill 555 (SB555), also known as the Fair Wage Act of 2023.

The Maryland Senate Finance Committee is holding a public hearing on this bill in Annapolis Thursday.