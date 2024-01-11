Maryland lawmakers introducing legislation that would raise minimum wage for tipped workers

Maryland lawmakers are introducing legislation that would raise the minimum wage for tipped workers.

The One Fair Act of 2024 would require employers to pay a full minimum wage for tipped service workers - with tips on top.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says this comes on the heels of wage hikes for hourly employees in Maryland.

On January 1, 2024, Maryland employers began paying their hourly employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The requirement stemmed from the enactment of Maryland Senate Bill 555 (SB555), also known as the Fair Wage Act of 2023.

That bill was signed into law by Maryland Governor Wes Moore on April 11, 2023.

The One Fair Act of 2024 is being introduced by Delegates Adrian Baofo and Veronica Turner and Senators Arthur Ellis and Cory McCray.

Supporters say the raised minimum wage for tipped workers would level the playing field in an industry that is seeing a shortage of workers. Opponents say the legislation would reduce the wages of tipped service workers.

District residents voted in 2022 to pass Initiative 82, which requires D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to tipped employees, regardless of how much they earn in gratuity. Seven other states also have similar legislation.