Maryland minimum wage to increase to $15 on January 1, 2024

Maryland's minimum wage is going up to $15 an hour on January 1, 2024.

Starting on the first of the year, all companies in the state are required to play minimum wage employees at least $15 an hour.

Some local counties have already been paying employees $15 an hour – including in Montgomery County, where minimum wage for large companies is $16.70 an hour. The state law will mean that starting on January 1, companies with 10 or fewer employees will have to increase minimum wage from $14.50 to $15.

Maryland became the sixth state to pass legislation to increase minimum wage to $15 back in 2019 – but originally was slated to not being until 2025.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore moved the timeline up to 2024 when he signed the Fair Wage Act of 2023 into law on April 11, 2023.

Tipped workers, however, will continue to receive $3.63 an hour if they earn more than $30 a month in tips.

