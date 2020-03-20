Maryland infant, teen test positive for coronavirus, governor says

A Maryland infant and a teenager have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday.

Via Twitter, the Governor noted that none of the patients under the age of 18 have been hospitalized - including a 5-year-old Howard County girl who was confirmed earlier in the week.

READ MORE: 5-year-old Howard County girl tests positive for coronavirus; more emergency orders in place, says MD Gov. Hogan

The number of cases in Maryland jumped to 149 overnight, as the deadly pandemic continued to take hold in the region.

Hogan thanked those who were adhering to state guidelines against large gatherings while Maryland works to slow the disease’s advance.

He also asked spring breakers who are returning to the state to self quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.