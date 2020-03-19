5-year-old Howard County girl tests positive for coronavirus; more emergency orders in place, says MD Gov. Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says a 5-year-old Howard County girl has tested positive for the coronavirus marking the first incidence of a child contracting the virus in Marylthe state.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hogan said over 100 case of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland.

Hogan also restricted access to BWI airport. Hogan said Maryland Department of Transportation will now restrict access to the BWI terminal to ticketed passengers and employees. He said exceptions will be made for those helping disabled passengers.

The governor also said he has moved to shut down enclosed malls and entertainment venues across Maryland and waive weight limits on trucks needed to move supplies as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to increase.

On Wednesday, Hogan confirmed the first novel coronavirus death in the state. The Prince George’s County resident was in his 60s and was hospitalized already when he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. He was also said to have other underlying health issues and was the fourth to be diagnosed in Maryland.

Hogan said governors are also asking for more federal funding to the states and increased access to test kits and ventilators to fight the coronavirus. The governor chairs the National Governors Association and said that the group has agreed on five immediate priorities it is requesting of the federal government. Governors are asking for maximum flexibility for the use of the National Guard.

He says they are urging federal leaders to provide guidance on how the Defense Production Act will be implemented. Hogan also says governors are requesting a delay or greater flexibility for completing the 2020 census and the transition to Real ID.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

