Should President Biden resign immediately? Here’s what a FOX 5 DC InstaPoll says

Republican lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to resign from office, saying that if he cannot run for another term, he’s unable to serve as president.

The calls for his prompt resignation came after his historic decision on Sunday not to seek reelection. Biden made the decision to end his 2024 presidential bid after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump last month raised doubts about his fitness for office. The president quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Trump.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Biden should immediately resign if he is not fit enough to run for office. "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," Johnson said in a statement.

"If the Democratic party has deemed Joe Biden unfit to run for reelection, he’s certainly unfit to control our nuclear codes. Biden must step down from office immediately," said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn, said in a post to X.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the nation after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

"Well, it begs the question, if he's not capable to serve for another four years, why should we think he's capable to serve out the rest of this term?" said Republican strategist Katie Frost during an interview on FOX 5 Monday morning. "That is why you do see a lot of Republicans calling for him to step aside. There are a lot of questions also to how long has he been in this condition? Who knew it? When did they know it? And who is actually running our country right now?"

"Some people say they're concerned that President Biden has his finger on the nuclear button. I'm not concerned that he has his finger on the button. I'm concerned that it's someone that we have no idea who they are," Frost continued. "We need to have some answers from the White House and they have not been very forthcoming as of yet."

Viewers were asked the question if President Biden should resign immediately on Monday in a FOX 5 DC InstaPoll. As of 8 a.m., 53% of those who voted said yes, Biden should step down right away. The poll showed 47% said no. CLICK HERE to see the current results of the InstaPoll and to cast your vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report