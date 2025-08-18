Maryland dog in running for PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

The Brief Mabel from Frederick is a finalist in PEOPLE’s rescue dog contest. She was found in Kentucky Public voting ends Oct. 8; winner gets a photoshoot and free dog food.



Meet Mabel - the Maryland dog that is in the running to be crowned PEOPLE 's World’s Cutest Rescue Dog!

Frederick dog in contest

She was found on the streets of Kentucky before she was brought to Maryland and now lives in Frederick, where she enjoys sunbathing, eating snacks and snuggling. Her owner also says she is a Pup Cup aficionado.

The winner of the contest is chosen by a public vote and will be announced on October 8. The winner will receive a photo-shoot with PEOPLE and a year's supply of dog food.

PEOPLE will also donate to the rescue that the winning dog was adopted from. You can vote for Mabel online.

