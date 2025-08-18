Maryland dog in running for PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
FREDERICK, Md. - Meet Mabel - the Maryland dog that is in the running to be crowned PEOPLE 's World’s Cutest Rescue Dog!
She was found on the streets of Kentucky before she was brought to Maryland and now lives in Frederick, where she enjoys sunbathing, eating snacks and snuggling. Her owner also says she is a Pup Cup aficionado.
The winner of the contest is chosen by a public vote and will be announced on October 8. The winner will receive a photo-shoot with PEOPLE and a year's supply of dog food.
PEOPLE will also donate to the rescue that the winning dog was adopted from. You can vote for Mabel online.
