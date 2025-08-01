Maryland community mourns loss of 13-year-old swept into storm drain by floodwaters

The Brief A 13-yeaar-old boy died after being swept into a storm drain by floodwaters in Mt. Airy, Md. Fire officials said it took them about 45 to 50 minutes to rescue the boy and get him out of this drain he drowned in. No additional details about the victim have been released at this time, but the family spoke briefly with FOX 5 on Friday.



A Maryland community is heartbroken after a 13-year-old boy got swept into a storm drain during flash flooding and died. FOX 5’s Sydney Persing is at the apartment complex where it happened .

The boy's family was out at the drain where he died, mourning and remembering the young life cut short.

They did not want to speak on camera but told FOX 5 he was simply "the best boy you could ask for."

What we know:

When FOX 5 crews arrived at the scene, the water had already receded but firefighters say it was up to their waists when they received frantic calls about the teen being swept away.

Fire officials said it took them about 45 to 50 minutes to rescue the boy and get him out of this drain he drowned in.

He was reportedly out with his brother playing in the rain—as so many kids do—when the water rushed down the hill they were ono like a river and sucked him into the drain.

READ MORE: 13-year-old Maryland boy dies after being swept into storm drain amid severe weather

"The fire department and police did the best they could. Those guys were up to their chest in water," neighbor Henry Rosenblit said. "It just took them a long time to get the kid out I knew as soon as they pulled him out that he didn’t make it."

A Mt. Airy firefighter told FOX 5 that he’s been a volunteer with the department for nearly 60 years and said this is one of the most emotionally and physically difficult incidents he’s ever seen.

He also said he hopes this horrible story at least reminds us all of how dangerous and deadly water can be.

"When the flood warnings come out take heed," Doung Alexander said. "That’s pretty much the fact. I can say, the flood warning comes out yesterday as it did need to give it the proper attention it requires.

Community in mourning:

Neighbors in the area are simply heartbroken for this family.

A handful of them had their apartments flooded—many had to bring their belongings out and have their carpets pulled apart.

Several people told FOX 5 they are upset there wasn’t a grate up on top of the drain.

One man told me there used to be one and they’re not sure where it went. Now, they just want it back so this never, ever happens again.