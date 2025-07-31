13-year-old Maryland boy dies after being swept into storm drain amid severe weather

The Brief A Maryland boy died after being swept into a storm drain amid floods. Strong storms slammed the D.C. region on Thursday. The victim is reportedly a 13-year-old from Mt. Airy.



As severe weather gripped the D.C. region, tragedy struck in Mt. Airy Thursday night. A 13-year-old boy died after being swept into a storm drain.

No words can really describe the pain the neighborhood is feeling right now—it's truly a parent's worst nightmare.

What we know:

Police say the teen was playing in the water around 5 p.m. with some friends outside of his home when water levels quickly rose, and moved fast. It was gushing like a river.

Authorities say they got multiple calls about a child in distress.

The Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company confirmed on Thursday night that the young boy was swept into a storm drain and sadly did not make it out alive.

What they're saying:

The traumatic scene played out in a quiet, residential neighborhood on Watersville Road.

"It’s very devastating, right outside my front door, have to walk past it every day knowing a boy died here," neighbor Chadwick Colson said. "I have a daughter."

Again, the current was powerful and fire crews worked desperately to save him but were ultimately unable to.

"I can tell you what I saw. They were fighting with everything they could. Once the water started backing up against them, it changed the fight. There was really not a whole lot they could do," said Colson.

Things in the neighborhood were quiet on Thursday evening, but the grief is heavy. Neighbors are not only in shock over the teen's death, but are also dealing with flooding issues inside their homes right now.

FOX 5 asked about safety measures ahead of the next storm. The spokesperson for the volunteer fire company said there was some discussion about placing safeguards in front of the storm drain to prevent another tragedy, but whether that will happen is unclear at this time.