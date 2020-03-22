Maryland reports more than 50 new coronavirus cases, 3rd death

article

Health officials in Maryland reported a more than 28 percent surge in positive coronavirus cases between Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing the total to 244.

Most of the cases continue to be clustered in Montgomery County, which now reports 83 positive tests.

Prince George's County now has 40 cases.

Maryland officials also said a woman in her 40s in Montgomery County succumbed to COVID-19. She is the third person to die from coronavirus complications in the state.

Between D.C., Maryland and Virginia there are now more than 400 combined coronavirus cases.

The District on Saturday moved to close all public parks and playgrounds, while Metro cut its number of bus routes to just 20.

More than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases now reported in D.C. area