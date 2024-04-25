Maryland city makes Money’s 2024 list of '50 best places to live in US'

A Maryland city has made Money’s 2024 list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S.

Frederick, the historic western Maryland town that often found itself in the middle of decisive moments in American history, was grouped in the "New Boomtowns" section of the list by Money editors.

"Frederick has a flourishing economy — thanks, in large part, to its proximity to the nation’s capital and to Baltimore (both about 50 miles away) and the large employers that call the city home (like Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army installation, and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research)," they wrote. "Over the next four years, Frederick’s job market is expected to grow 10%; one of the highest-anticipated spurts of growth in the country."

In addition to praising the city’s overall profitability, Money called Frederick’s food scene "enviable."

"When families go out to eat, they’re spoiled with choice," they said. "Local favorites include aka Friscos, Isabella’s and Thacher & Rye, the newest outpost from "Top Chef" alum (and Frederick resident) Bryan Voltaggio. Craft beer enthusiasts can wind down at Attaboy Beer, which has a dog-friendly garage, or Milkhouse Brewery. North Market Pop Shop, which lays claim to the largest selection of bottled sodas on the East Coast, is a great kid-friendly option."

The survey lists Frederick’s population at 82,175 and the median home listing price at $460,000. They also list the city’s unemployment rate at 1.90%, coming in below the national unemployment rate of 3.8%.

To narrow their search down to the top 50 cities in the nation, Money compared each city, town and neighborhood against metrics that included the health of the local job market, housing costs, poverty rate, and school rankings. They also considered factors that could not be quantified.

One of the most significant changes made by Money editors to this year’s list was in the way it was compiled. Instead of ranking cities numerically, editors grouped them into five categories that highlight their strengths: "Suburbs With A Soul," "Hidden Gems," "New Boomtowns," "Not Just College Towns," and "Culture Hubs."

"Our final list spotlights 50 places built around thoughtful policy, civic engagement and community spirit — each with its own identity, and each embodying what it means to be a "best place to live" in 2024," Money editors said.

Maryland's cities are no strangers to Money’s list of '50 best places to live.’ Columbia, Rockville, Ellicott City, Severna Park, and Germantown have all been on it in the past.