Suspect arrested in murder of DC rapper; mom expresses relief and grief

A grieving mother is breaking her silence following the arrest of one of two suspects involved in her son's fatal shooting during an armed robbery in Northwest D.C.

Philip Prendergast, a.k.a. Phil Da Phuture, tragically lost his life during the robbery at the Hotbox Uptown dispensary on Georgia Avenue NW.

The victim's mother, Beverly Prendergast, shared her anguish exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone, revealing the profound impact of the loss.

Phil, 41, was working as an employee at the dispensary when he was fatally shot on March 27. Two armed assailants, including 21-year-old Trenton Collins, stormed into the establishment, police said, demanding property and money.

Related article

Phil and another employee didn't put up a fight. They gave the suspects what they wanted. And even though they complied, one of the suspects callously opened fire, resulting in Phil's untimely death.

Surveillance footage obtained from the dispensary captured the chilling moments of the robbery and subsequent murder, providing crucial evidence for investigators.

Photo via D.C. police

While Collins has been arrested by D.C. police, his alleged accomplice remains at large.

In an emotional plea for justice, Phil's mother expressed mixed emotions upon learning of Collins' arrest, acknowledging the sorrow felt by the suspects' families while grappling with her own profound loss.

"I was ecstatic. It was very emotional, but I was happy," Ms. Prendergast. "I was happy, and I was sad at the same time. I was sad, knowing how his parents are feeling. I'm saying to myself, ‘Oh my God. No, I have to pray for you because of what you've done to my son. I have to pray that God gives you grace and has mercy on you.' But I pray also, that justice will be served."

Related article

She also urged the remaining suspect to surrender to authorities.

"Turning yourself in is the best thing for you to do because they're gonna find you," Ms. Prendergast said.

With the investigation ongoing, D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the wanted suspect.



