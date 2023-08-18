5 Things to Do In Frederick

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are taking a trip to FREDERICK!

A fantastic city full of charm and history, FREDERICK offers a chance to discover the excitement of western Maryland - all just an hour outside the nation's capital!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting FREDERICK it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

DELAPLAINE ARTS CENTER

Pop in and out of galleries at this arts center showcasing more than 50 exhibits annually. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take a class or workshop available to all ages and learn to paint, do ceramics, draw, and more!

SPINNERS PINBALL

Step into this childhood dreamland. Challenge your friends to a pinball game at this arcade. For just $15 a day - play vintage video games and witness the evolution of arcade games over the decades!

BREWER’S ALLEY

Visit Frederick County’s first brew pub! Located in a building steeped in Frederick history. Once an opera house and theater, explore the opulence preserved in the building’s impressive architecture. End your day with a wood fired pizza complemented with a fresh pint of beer!

CARROLL CREEK BREWING DISTRICT

Go on a beer crawl along this strip of breweries! Taste a variety of local beers on tap, and be sure to grab a bite at the Frederick food trucks always stationed near each brewery.

TREE TREKKERS

Swing, zip line, and climb through trees at this family friendly site! Experience arboreal locomotion in the treetops across 30 acres of protected forest just minutes from downtown Frederick. With 16 aerial challenge course trails and 8 different difficulty levels, you can bring participants age 4 and older for an unforgettable outdoor adventure!

