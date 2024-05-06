A weekend shooting in a northern Virginia neighborhood has left residents on edge.

Surveillance footage captured the frightening moment when multiple rounds of gunfire rang out, sending people scrambling for safety.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in a neighborhood on Grassy Hill Court.

Bullets damage cars, houses after weekend shooting in Fairfax County community

Eric Papula, a resident who called 911 upon hearing the gunfire, shared that his surveillance camera recorded the disturbing sounds of the shooting.

The footage revealed rapid gunfire followed by chaotic screams and cries as individuals fled the area.

According to Fairfax County police, the shooting was reported during a gathering at one of the townhouses in the Fair Lakes community.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a large group of people leaving the home.

Video footage captured people desperately seeking refuge and calling for help amidst the chaos.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bullets damage cars, houses after weekend shooting in Fairfax County community

While thankfully no one sustained gunshot wounds, significant property damage was reported, including bullet holes in cars, windows, and homes.

Papula, the neighborhood HOA president, expressed his dismay over the incident, emphasizing that such violence is uncharacteristic of their quiet community.

Fair Lakes HOA President Eric Papula

"I’d like to see the neighborhood restored to the way it was when I moved in, which is very quiet … A lot of great neighbors, and this is very out of character," Papula told FOX 5.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bullets damage cars, houses after weekend shooting in Fairfax County community

The HOA president hopes law enforcement will address the ongoing issues associated with the residence where the gathering took place.

Fairfax County police said two people were injured while attempting to run away and were transported to the hospital for treatment.