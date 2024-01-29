Maryland authorities identify vehicle that may have caused massive multi-car crash on Bay Bridge

Maryland authorities are asking for additional information concerning a driver they believe may have caused the massive crash on the Bay Bridge this weekend that left more than a dozen people injured.

Investigators with the Maryland Transportation Authority say at this point, they believe a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan was being driven erratically at a high rate of speed and "may have contributed to the crash." They provided stock image of the suspected vehicle.

MDTA investigators are completing a full reconstruction of the 23-vehicle chain-reaction collision that sent 13 people to the hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Officials say at least 20 more cars were involved in secondary crashes.

The bridge was shut down for hours as police and first responders transported victims and cleared the wreckage.

They say the reconstruction is a detailed process that typically takes months to complete and any potential charges related to the crash are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

As the investigation continues, anyone who may have witnessed the blue Honda Civic traveling on westbound US-50 near the Bay Bridge between approximately 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-454-8703.