Maryland Air National Guard Friday community flyover times and locations to honor frontline COVID-19 responders

The Maryland Air National Guard will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with community flyovers Friday.

A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will take part in the flyovers which are being conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

"This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward," said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning, commander of the 175th Operations Group, Maryland Air National Guard in a statement. "We want honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland."

Lt. Col. Kanning said the planes will likely fly around 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

Over 1,300 Maryland National Guard members are mobilized to support the COVID-19 pandemic from logistics operations, to helping at testing sites to handing out food at distribution sites.

Flyover Map (times are approximate):

1:48 p.m. Bel Air

2 p.m. Frederick

2:16 p.m. Waldorf

2:30 p.m. Salisbury

2:57 p.m. Easton

3:04 p.m. Annapolis

3:12 p.m. Towson

3:16 p.m. Columbia

3:19 p.m. Baltimore