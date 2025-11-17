Married couple found dead inside Maryland home; suspect in custody

The Brief Married couple found dead in Pasadena home Sunday. Police say they have arrested suspect after pursuit and altercation. Anthony Luis Reyes, 61, expected to face murder charges.



An Anne Arundel County community was left stunned after the murder of a married couple inside their Pasadena home.

Police identified the victims as William Hayes, 56, and his wife, Jenna Hayes, 54. The horrific scene unfolded inside their home in the 1700 block of Twickenham Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Within five hours, police made an arrest, aided by a 911 call from inside the couple’s home. Authorities said the attack was not random.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect had both a personal and business relationship with the couple, who ran a home improvement construction company out of their residence.

After the 911 call, police tracked the suspect and attempted a traffic stop near Bluestone Street in Hanover around 6:30 p.m. The stop turned into a pursuit that ended near Route 97 and Quarterfield Road. Officers described a physical altercation before taking the suspect into custody. One officer was injured but is expected to recover.

What's next:

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Luis Reyes, 61, of Nottingham, Maryland. Reyes, who turned 61 on Sunday, was taken to a hospital after the altercation. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

