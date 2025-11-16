Pasadena home shooting: two adults found dead
PASADENA, MD. - A shooting on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland has left two adults dead.
What we know:
Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Twickenham Road at 1:55 p.m. and discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are actively working to gather more information about the incident and determine what led to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Details about the motive or any potential suspects have not been released.
The Source: Information from the Anne Arundel County Police.