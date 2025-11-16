Pasadena home shooting: two adults found dead

article

The Brief A shooting on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland has left two adults dead. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Details about the motive or any potential suspects have not been released.



A shooting on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland has left two adults dead.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Twickenham Road at 1:55 p.m. and discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are actively working to gather more information about the incident and determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive or any potential suspects have not been released.