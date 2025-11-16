Expand / Collapse search

Pasadena home shooting: two adults found dead

By
Published  November 16, 2025 7:23pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Police lights are pictured in a file image. article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • A shooting on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland has left two adults dead.
    • Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Details about the motive or any potential suspects have not been released.

PASADENA, MD. - A shooting on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland has left two adults dead.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Twickenham Road at 1:55 p.m. and discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are actively working to gather more information about the incident and determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive or any potential suspects have not been released.

The Source: Information from the Anne Arundel County Police.

Crime and Public SafetyMaryland