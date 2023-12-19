Expand / Collapse search

Mariah Carey celebrates FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell!

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:57AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Mariah Carey celebrates FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell!

Marissa Mitchell’s new role at FOX 5 was celebrated by none other than Mariah Carey!

WASHINGTON - Marissa Mitchell’s new role at FOX 5 was celebrated by none other than Mariah Carey!

In a video, the famous singer-songwriter blew Marissa a kiss and thanked her for coming to her recent show in Baltimore.

READ MORE: Marissa Mitchell named FOX 5 DC's main morning anchor

Congratulations for Marissa were abound this week after she was named the main morning anchor for FOX 5 DC! She will now host weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Mariah Carey 

Congrats to Marissa Mitchell for being named FOX 5 DC's main morning anchor!

A very special congratulations to Marissa Mitchell for being named the main morning anchor for FOX 5 DC!