Marissa Mitchell named FOX 5 DC's main morning anchor

Congratulations to Marissa Mitchell for being named the main morning anchor for FOX 5 DC!

Marissa will host from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays on FOX 5 DC.

Marissa is a three-time Emmy winning journalist, who got her start in Chattanooga, Tennessee as a multimedia journalist for WTVC-TV. Away from the anchor desk, she's covered several major events, including Hurricane Irma, Super Bowl LIII week and multiple days of protests in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina following high-profile, officer-involved shootings in 2016. She has interviewed several newsmakers throughout her career from media mogul Oprah Winfrey and screen legend Clint Eastwood to actress Halle Berry and world-renowned wellness guru Deepak Chopra.

She helped launch LION Lunch Hour in September of 2022, and she produced and wrote a 30-minute documentary special on the March on Washington anniversary in 2023.