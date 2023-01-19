March for Life 2023: Preparations, street closures in DC ahead of anti-abortion rally

Preparations are underway in the nation's capital for Friday's March for Life rally.

Anti-abortion activists from across the nation will gather in the District for the event. The annual rally has been held since January 1974 - a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.

This year's gathering - 50 years after that decision - will be the first since the Supreme Court struck down Roe last June.

The theme for this year's March for Life is "Next Steps: Marching Forward into a Post-Roe America."

Scheduled speakers include Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who won the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe.

The president of March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, depicted the June ruling as "a massive victory for the pro-life movement."

"But the battle to build a culture of life is far from over," she said. "March for Life will continue to advocate for the unborn and policies that protect them until abortion becomes unthinkable."

March for Life Parking Restrictions and Street Closures for Friday, January 20, 2023

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 2nd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 2nd Street, SE to 4th Street, SE

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report