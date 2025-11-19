Manassas volleyball coach accused of sexually assaulting minor athlete at Virginia training facility

The Brief Manassas volleyball coach Richard Trevor Hill charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile athlete. Detectives say evidence includes a compromising photograph recovered during investigation. Hill was arrested Nov. 2 and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.



An assistant volleyball coach in Virginia has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile athlete, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities say 33-year-old Richard Trevor Hill, an assistant coach at the Manassas Volleyball Club on Center Point Lane, allegedly assaulted the child at the training facility.

Detectives began investigating in October and say they recovered a photograph of the juvenile in a compromised position, along with other evidence.

Hill was arrested November 2 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, sexual battery and unlawful creation of an image.

He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diaz at 703-257-8048 or ediaz@manassasva.gov.

