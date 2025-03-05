Manassas mother indicted on first-degree murder charge free on bond

The Brief Mother Indicted: Latoya Crabbe, indicted for first-degree murder of her estranged husband, is free on bond. New Evidence: Prosecutors allege Crabbe deleted home Ring-camera video, challenging her self-defense claim. Case Background: The incident stems from a fatal shooting last October amid divorce and eviction proceedings.



A Manassas mother, indicted on a first-degree murder charge, is once again free on bond.

Latoya Crabbe was indicted Monday for the killing of her estranged husband, Curtis Crabbe, last fall. She admitted to the killing but claims it was in self-defense.

Indictment and bond release

What we know:

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented new evidence alleging that Crabbe deleted home Ring-camera video. A second-degree murder charge against Crabbe was dropped last week.

The case stems from the fatal shooting last October inside the family's Brinkley Lane home in Manassas. Police arrived to find Curtis Crabbe suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, immediately arresting Latoya.

READ MORE: Manassas woman's attorney criticizes grand jury process in estranged husband's murder case

New evidence and case background

What's next:

Latoya Crabbe claims she was in the process of a divorce and evicting her husband, who allegedly sent a text threatening to hurt everyone in the home days before.

Prosecutors are not accepting the self-defense claim because they believe Crabbe deleted Ring camera video footage inside the home after the shooting, indicating premeditation — something her attorney denies.