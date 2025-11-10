Manassas City Schools closed after cybersecurity incident; set to reopen Wednesday

The Brief Manassas City Schools closed Monday after a cybersecurity breach. Superintendent says families were notified; phone and internet remain disrupted. Schools set to reopen Wednesday after planned holiday Tuesday.



Manassas City Schools were closed Monday following a cybersecurity incident, officials said.

Cybersecurity breach

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman said the breach was discovered over the weekend and more than 7,000 families were notified. He emphasized that while physical security was not at risk, the district is experiencing connectivity disruptions and phone outages.

Schools were already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for a holiday. Out of caution, officials extended the closure to Monday, giving the IT department two days to restore systems.

Schools reopen Wednesday

Newman said families will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Some Manassas City students also attend The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park. An official responding to a question on Facebook confirmed those students will be excused Monday as well.