Manassas City police issue search warrant for Prince William County Police

Published  August 14, 2024 10:46am EDT
Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Manassas City police are investigating an incident on Grant Avenue. 

There is a high police presence for an incident investigation in the area of the 9700 block of Grant Avenue. According to police, pedestrians and motorists are advised to follow any police directions and consider alternate routes. 

Police report the incident is a search warrant for Prince William County Police. Officers remain on the scene.

This remains a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates. 