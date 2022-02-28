2 dead in Germantown parking lot after shots fired, police say

Authorities say a male and a female were found dead in a Germantown parking lot after officers responded to a call for shots fired Monday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive.

Montgomery County Police say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released. The investigation is continuing at this time.