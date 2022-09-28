Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police

Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas.

Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was heading eastbound on Balls Ford Road when they hit the man who was wearing dark clothing and walking with traffic.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The man died at the location a short time later.

Officials have not yet identified the victim. The investigation is still continuing however, police have ruled out speed, alcohol, and drug use factors involving the driver of the vehicle.