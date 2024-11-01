Man suspected of stealing dog from DC boat arrested, charged: police

D.C. police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a dog off a boat in southeast Washington.

The dog was stolen around 9 p.m. on Friday, October 11 from a boat that was in the 100 block of Potomac Avenue near Nationals Park.

Detectives found the boat had been broken into and a 3-month-old black cane corso named ‘Pepper’ had been taken.

A good Samaritan returned ‘Pepper’ after buying the dog through an online ad prior to knowing it was stolen.

Investigators have arrested 18-year-old Dante Eley of the District and charged him with theft and destruction of property.

Police say ‘Pepper’ was in good condition after being returned. The investigation is continuing.