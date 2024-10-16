3-month-old puppy stolen from boat in Southeast DC

article

Police are searching for another dog stolen from a Southeast D.C. neighborhood on Friday.

The dog is a 3-month-old black Cane Corso with white on the paws and freshly "cropped and stitched" ears and answers to the name "Pepper."

Police say the puppy was stolen around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 from the 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found that a boat had been broken into and the dog was taken from there.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.