3-month-old puppy stolen from boat in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  October 16, 2024 4:21pm EDT
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for another dog stolen from a Southeast D.C. neighborhood on Friday. 

The dog is a 3-month-old black Cane Corso with white on the paws and freshly "cropped and stitched" ears and answers to the name "Pepper." 

Police say the puppy was stolen around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 from the 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. 

When officers arrived, they found that a boat had been broken into and the dog was taken from there. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment. 