US Park Police officer injured after being struck on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

article

The Brief A U.S. Park Police officer was injured early morning after being struck during a traffic stop on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The officer was airlifted to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two drivers were taken into custody, and the incident remains under investigation.



A U.S. Park Police officer was injured early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic-related investigation on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

What we know:

Prince George’s County Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the northbound lanes of Route 295 in Riverdale, near the Route 410 ramp, for a reported rescue.

Upon arrival, first responders found a multi-vehicle crash involving a U.S. Park Police officer who had been struck after stopping to investigate a disabled vehicle.

Authorities say the officer was outside the patrol cruiser when another vehicle struck both the officer and the police vehicle.

The officer was treated at the scene and then airlifted by a U.S. Park Police helicopter to a local hospital. Officials say the injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and the officer is expected to be released later today.

Arrests and investigation

Police say the striking vehicle remained at the scene, and its driver was taken into custody. The driver of the disabled vehicle was also arrested.

Authorities say both arrests were related to suspected impaired driving.

The patrol vehicle sustained damage and was towed from the scene.The northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway was temporarily closed while investigators worked the scene and during the medical helicopter transport. The roadway has since reopened.