Man suspected of shooting upskirt video on escalator in Arlington

Authorities are investigating after a man was suspected of shooting an upskirt video on an escalator in Arlington.

Police say the incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street.

Investigators say a female victim was riding athen escalator when she observed the suspect holding a phone under her dress. Police say the victim confronted the suspect and he ran from the area.

Officers searched but were unable to find the man. The suspect is described as a male between 25 and 30-year-old, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall, and wearing a red zipped jacket or hoodie.

The investigation is continuing.