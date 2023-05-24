Man shot in Germantown; police search for suspects

Authorities are searching for who shot a man in Germantown Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 7:45 p.m. in the 19000 block of Misty Meadow Terrace.

Montgomery County police say the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A woman told FOX 5 she heard the gunshots, then grabbed her daughter and ducked for cover. When the gunfire stopped, she heard a mother screaming for help. She said the mother's son had been shot.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.