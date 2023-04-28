Man sentenced in deadly fentanyl linked overdose of 14-year-old Virginia boy

A Woodbridge, Virginia man was sentenced to over four years in prison for selling pills to a 14-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose, authorities say.

Officials say Latae'veion Woods, 21, sold counterfeit Percocet pills that contained fentanyl to the teen about five days before he overdosed in April 2022.

Latae'veion Woods (Prince William County Police Department)

Investigators say they searched text messages on the boy’s phone after his death that revealed Woods had previously sold him pills. They also say the two exchanged messages about the teen possibly purchasing firearms from Woods.

Woods was taken into custody shortly after the teen’s death. Woods will spend 52 months in prison.