Man killed in officer-involved shooting after crashing car into McDonald's: DC police

D.C. police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in Southeast Sunday morning.

According to Police Chief Pamela Smith, officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, SE, around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a car crash.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle had slammed into the side of a McDonald's and the driver was unconscious at the time. Police say they immediately saw a gun in the driver's lap as they were inspecting the scene.

As police continued to investigate and check on the driver, they called for backup. Police say the suspect became conscious and began moving inside of the car.

Chief Smith says at some point, the suspect picked up the gun in his car and as officers surrounding the car gave commands for him to drop the weapon, he also grabbed one officer's service weapon.

"At that time, two of our officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect," Chief Smith said.

D.C. Fire and EMS were already on scene and began to render aid to the suspect but all life-saving measures failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's weapon was recovered following the shooting. Police say they are still working to identify the suspect and notify his next of kin.

Chief Smith says police are still in the very early stages of the investigation and that more information will be released.

No officers were injured in the incident and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per MPD policy. They did activate their body-work cameras and Chief Smith says the footage is being reviewed.

The case will be independently reviewed by U.S. Attorney's Office.