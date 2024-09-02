'Shots fired, shots fired:' Video shows moment of fatal officer-involved shooting in DC

FOX 5 DC has obtained video of the moments when D.C. police fatally shot a man in a white Mercedes that had crashed in the drive-thru of a McDonalds in Southeast D.C.

On Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m., a call came in for a minor accident with injury in the drive-thru area of the McDonald’s restaurant on Marion Barry Avenue SE. DC Fire EMS and MPD officers from the 7th District went to help.

The driver was said to be unresponsive. Witnesses tell FOX 5 DC they even tried to wake him up before police and EMS arrived.

D.C. police said officers approaching the vehicle noticed the driver had a gun in his lap and called for backup. Then, DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said the driver started to wake up and grabbed his gun. Smith said officers gave verbal commands for the driver to drop the gun.

Smith said an officer "extended their gun" into the vehicle, and then, somehow, the driver grabbed the officer’s gun.

"At that time, two of our officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect," Smith said.

The driver's weapon was recovered following the shooting. Police say they are still working to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

No officers were injured in the incident and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per MPD policy. They did activate their body-work cameras and Chief Smith says the footage is being reviewed.