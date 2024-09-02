Man killed in officer-involved shooting was member of violence interruption program: officials

A member of a D.C. violence interruption program was the victim of an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The OAG's office confirmed to FOX 5 DC that a man who was fatally shot by D.C. police Sunday morning on Marion Barry Ave was a member of Cure the Streets.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Justin Robinson, of Southeast, DC.

"Cure the Streets is a pilot public safety program launched by OAG aimed at reducing gun violence," according to the OAG office's website.

According to Police Chief Pamela Smith, officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, SE, around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a car crash.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle had slammed into the side of a McDonald's and the driver was unresponsive at the time. Police say they immediately saw a gun in the driver's lap as they were inspecting the scene.

As police continued to investigate and check on the driver, they called for backup. Police say the driver became conscious and began moving inside of the car.

Chief Smith says at some point, the man picked up the gun in his car and as officers surrounding the car gave commands for him to drop the weapon, he also grabbed one officer's service weapon.

"At that time, two of our officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect," Chief Smith said.

D.C. Fire and EMS were already on scene and began to render aid to the driver but all life-saving measures failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. police have not yet identified the man publicly until they can notify his family.