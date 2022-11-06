Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County.

According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators have not released a lookout for suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.