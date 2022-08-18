Man killed after shooting at the Mall at Prince George's, police say

A man is dead after a shooting at a Prince George's County mall Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Hyattsville Police Department confirms to FOX 5 that officers responded to a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway in Hyattsville around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the shooting was not a random act, but have not announced a motive. They say the scene has been secured and there is no ongoing threat.

Detectives are working to establish information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Mall officials released the following statement to FOX 5 about the incident:

"The Mall at Prince George’s experienced a shooting incident this afternoon inside the mall. We are troubled by this isolated incident and are thankful for the Hyattsville Police and Prince George’s County Police Departments prompt response. We will continue to work collaboratively with them on their ongoing investigation."

