Man, juvenile arrested in murder of 73-year-old at Fairfax County bank ATM: police

Authorities say a man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old who was shot and killed last October at a Fairfax County bank ATM.

Officials are expected to release details of the arrests at a press conference Monday.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on October 20, 2021 at a walk-up ATM outside the Wells Fargo bank on Annandale Road in Annandale.

Police say Nelson Alexander Sr. was standing in front of the ATM he was approached by a man wearing a mask and armed with a small revolver. The man was seen on surveillance video threatening the victim before shooting him.

A bicyclist saw the victim on the ground about an hour after the shooting and called police.

Alexander Sr. died from his injuries several days later. Police released surveillance video and photographs in the days following the shooting.