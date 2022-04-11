Expand / Collapse search

Man, juvenile arrested in murder of 73-year-old at Fairfax County bank ATM: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:36AM
News
FOX 5 DC

ANNANDALE, Va. - Authorities say a man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old who was shot and killed last October at a Fairfax County bank ATM.

RAW VIDEO: Gunman shoots 73-year-old Falls Church man during ATM stick-up

Fairfax County police have released surveillance video from a Wells Fargo bank location that shows a gunman trying to rob a 73-year-old man who stopped at an ATM on his way to work. The victim was listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials are expected to release details of the arrests at a press conference Monday.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on October 20, 2021 at a walk-up ATM outside the Wells Fargo bank on Annandale Road in Annandale.

Search for gunman who shot 73-year-old Falls Church man at ATM continues

The search for a gunman police say shot a 73-year-old Falls Church man at an ATM early Wednesday morning continues.

Police say Nelson Alexander Sr. was standing in front of the ATM he was approached by a man wearing a mask and armed with a small revolver. The man was seen on surveillance video threatening the victim before shooting him.

A bicyclist saw the victim on the ground about an hour after the shooting and called police.

Alexander Sr. died from his injuries several days later. Police released surveillance video and photographs in the days following the shooting.