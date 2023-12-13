Man steals car, credit cards, and property in 24-hour serial burglary spree: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a man responsible for a spree of five burglaries in a 24-hour span in Fairfax County.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Angel Argueta Galeas of Hybla Valley. Police responded to the report of a burglary in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Oakton on Monday, just after 8 p.m. Officers discovered a man entered a residence, took items from the home, then stole the victim’s Nissan Altima from the garage.

Later that night around 11 p.m., officers from the West Springfield Police District responded to a suspicious person seen near DigiTech-PC Solutions at 7601 Clifton Road in Fairfax Station. As officers arrived on scene, they saw a man walking away from the business. The man ignored officer’s commands, entered a car and fled the area. Officers then found evidence that the man attempted to force entry into the business and determined that he fled in the stolen Nissan Altima.

Police say around 6:17 a.m. the following Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 7100 block of Swift Trails Drive in Fairfax Station for a burglary of an occupied home. The homeowner heard glass breaking and confronted the suspect inside. The man left the location prior to police arrival.

Shortly after, another neighbor called dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle on their property. Officers found the unoccupied vehicle and determined it was the stolen Nissan Altima from Monday night.

Officers remained in the area searching for the suspect, but he was not found. Police received a call around 9:10 a.m., another homeowner located on the 7100 block of Swift Trails Drive reported they believed someone was inside a building on his property. Officers responded to the listed location, but the suspect had already left.

Minutes later, a third homeowner called 911 to report a man broke a window and entered her home. Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the serial burglar without incident.



He was charged with three counts of burglary, one count of trespassing with the intent to damage property, one count of possession of burglarious tools, two counts of grand larceny, one count of petit larceny, two counts of misdemeanor damage to property, and two counts of credit card theft.

Additional charges are anticipated in connection with Monday’s burglaries.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.



According to police, authorities coordinated with a local Lowe’s store to get supplies to help one of the victims, a 93-year-old woman, secure her home from the damage the burglar caused. Lowe’s donated wood and other supplies needed for the fix. Seeing the need for a more permanent solution, a local business, Circle Glass and Mirror in Fairfax, committed to donate the time and resources to fix the victim’s window.